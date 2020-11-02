Grimsby without injured James Tilley for Barrow clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Grimsby will be without midfielder James Tilley when Barrow visit.

Tilley sustained a thigh injury during Saturday’s goalless draw against Stevenage and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Forward Owura Edwards is still struggling with the problem he suffered in the early stages of the Mariners’ defeat to Harrogate and Elliott Hewitt misses out once again.

Defender Ludvig Ohman resumed training on Monday morning but this game comes too soon. Harry Clifton is in contention and Danny Preston, who hurt his ankle against Boro, is also available.

Barrow boss David Dunn has no fresh concerns for the trip.

Winger Josh Kay remains sidelined after testing positive for coronavirus, while striker Courtney Baker-Richardson has undergone surgery following a training ground injury.

Fellow forward Scott Quigley is “not a million miles off” according to Dunn, while defender Kgosi Ntlhe is also making good progress, but Tom Beadling (groin), Lewis Hardcastle (ankle) and James Jones (ankle) are all still out.

“You look at the lads that are actually missing from the squad, some would argue there could be three or four starters in that, but the lads that have got the shirts at the minute are performing,” Dunn told BBC Cumbria Sport.