Danny Guthrie should be fit for Walsall

Walsall’s Danny Guthrie should be fit to face Crawley.

The veteran midfielder came off injured during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield but the problem was simply a tight muscle.

Captain James Clarke is expected to be sidelined for the next couple of weeks.

Zak Jules will continue to deputise for Clarke at centre-half.

Crawley will be without Jake Hesketh through suspension.

The on-loan Southampton winger was sent off for a late tackle towards the end of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cambridge.

Striker Ashley Nadesan returned from injury as a substitute and should be involved again.

Reece Grego-Cox remains absent with the injury he suffered at Exeter last season.