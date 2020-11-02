No fresh worries for injury-hit Oxford ahead of Rochdale clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is not dealing with any new injuries ahead of Tuesday night’s Rochdale clash.

The U’s list of existing issues is lengthy, however, with Cameron Brannagan still troubled by an eye infection and Rob Atkinson suffering with a groin issue.

Striker Sam Winnall remains sidelined after encountering a setback whilst overcoming a previous hamstring issue.

Full-back Jamie Hanson is also out of action due to an ankle injury.

Rochdale have only a handful of absentees as they bid to extend their four-game unbeaten run at the Kassam Stadium.

Paul McShane has not been seen since leaving the pitch against former club Hull and is an unlikely inclusion.

Kwadwo Baah (ankle) has not featured since the Dale were defeated 3-1 by Swindon on September 12 but is reportedly only week away from a return.

Similarly Stephen Humphrys (knee) is closing in on a comeback following a spell on the sidelines that began in late September after his club’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.