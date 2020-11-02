Brentford boss Thomas Frank set to have no fresh concerns for Swansea visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brentford appear to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of Tuesday’s Championship home clash with Swansea.

With the Bees looking to have come through Saturday’s 3-0 win at Luton unscathed, boss Thomas Frank is set to have the same group to choose from.

Skipper Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev (both ankle) remain sidelined.

And Shandon Baptiste is facing a considerable amount of time out following his knee surgery.

It also seems Swansea will head into this contest as they were last time out in terms of availability.

Midfielder George Byers remains out of action due to a groin problem.

Captain Matt Grimes and defender Ryan Bennett are expected to return to the starting line-up after being unused substitutes for the 2-0 win over Blackburn at the weekend.

Steve Cooper’s second-placed side are unbeaten in four matches and looking for a third successive victory.