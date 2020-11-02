Nicky Cadden a doubt for Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper will check on Nicky Cadden ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient.

The Scot was set to start his second game since returning from a period of self-isolation against Cheltenham at the weekend but pulled up with an ankle injury during the warm-up.

Jordan Moore-Taylor started in his place as Rovers suffered a rare derby defeat.

Kane Wilson made his return from an ankle injury as a substitute and will hope to push for a start. Jayden Richardson continues his period of isolation.

Orient boss Ross Embleton could stick with the same team that thumped Bolton 4-0 at the weekend.

Embleton made one change for that match, with Joe Widdowson coming in for Jordan Maguire-Drew and James Brophy pushing forward.

Ruel Sotiriou will again be assessed after missing two matches because of a head injury.

Lee Angol (hamstring) is nearing a return while Myles Judd has also been sidelined by a similar problem.