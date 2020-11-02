Plymouth boosted by return of three players for Swindon clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plymouth will be benefited by the return of three players for their Sky Bet League One clash with Swindon on Tuesday night.

Conor Grant, who tested positive for Covid-19, is back after a period of self-isolation alongside team-mates Niall Canavan and Scott Wootton.

The latter pair did not return positive tests but were made to isolate due to protocol requirements.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod is a likely omission with a knee injury, with Gary Sawyer (ankle) and goalkeeper Luke McCormick (shoulder) also out.

Swindon will be without Diallang Jaiyesimi for the encounter after the winger sustained an injury in training last week.

Dion Conroy is also still on the injury list alongside fellow centre-back Zeki Fryers.

Dion Donohue (groin) returned after an absence against Hull and is likely to feature, whilst Rob Hunt remains unavailable.

Jordan Lyden (calf) is closing in a return but the fixture comes too soon for Brett Pitman (groin).