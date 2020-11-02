Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann set to return against Millwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann is ready to make a return to action in Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have not had Zimmerman available for the past month due to a calf problem.

Josh Martin is also fit for selection again after being ruled out of the 3-1 win at Bristol City on Saturday.

Kenny McLean (back) is a doubt, and Xavi Quintilla (hip) and Adam Idah (suspension) will definitely miss out, along with Sam Byram (hamstring), Kieran Dowell (ankle) and Onel Hernandez (groin).

Millwall will have manager Gary Rowett back in the dugout after he was absent for the last three games, isolating after a positive coronavirus test.

Skipper Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams, having filled in for some of the time while Rowett was away, are available to resume playing.

It is expected the game will come too soon for Kenneth Zohore (muscle strain) to make his comeback.

Billy Mitchell and Troy Parrott will also not be involved as their recoveries continue.