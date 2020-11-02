AFC Wimbledon hoping to have duo fit for Plough Lane return against Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon will hope to have Luke O’Neill and Jaakko Oksanen fit in time for Tuesday’s big return to Plough Lane to face Doncaster in League One.

O’Neill missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at rivals MK Dons, having been forced out of the win over Blackpool.

Oksanen missed both matches with an ankle injury.

Wimbledon will be back at their Plough Lane home for the first time in nearly 30 years on Tuesday, in a move hoped to spark a new era for the club.

Joe Wright could continue at right-back for Doncaster, having impressed in his positional shift in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Lincoln.

Centre-back Wright moved over to the flank for the home win over Lincoln, with boss Darren Moore later revealing he has been eyeing the switch since pre-season.

Madger Gomes remains a doubt having missed Rovers’ last two matches with a muscle strain.

Taylor Richards has also been sidelined with a minor niggle.