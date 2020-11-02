Caleb Chukwuemeka vying for starting berth when Northampton face MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Striker Caleb Chukwuemeka could force his way into Northampton’s starting line-up for Tuesday’s League One clash with MK Dons.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to fire his debut goal in the Cobblers’ 3-2 victory at Wigan on Saturday.

And now boss Keith Curle could opt to draft the youngster into his starting XI for MK Dons’ Sixfields visit.

Curle hopes defender Alan Sheehan can continue to help Northampton improve their recent rise in possession, following the weekend’s win on the road.

Kieran Agard will have to bide his time for first-team opportunities at MK Dons.

The 31-year-old striker has shaken off a knee injury and is fit, but finds himself outside of boss Russell Martin’s current plans.

Middlesbrough loanee Stephen Walker and Cameron Jerome make up the Dons’ current first-choice frontline.

Manager Martin has praised Agard’s professionalism but conceded that he will have to remain patient for first-team chances.