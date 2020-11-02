Tom Lees back from ban as Sheffield Wednesday host Bournemouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Championship basement boys Sheffield Wednesday have Tom Lees back available for Tuesday’s home clash with Bournemouth.

Lees can be called upon again after sitting out the 1-0 loss at second-bottom Wycombe at the weekend as he served a one-match suspension.

Joost Van Aken still has one more game of his three-match ban to go, and it remains to be seen if there is any involvement for their fellow defender Aden Flint, who missed the Adams Park contest with a hamstring issue.

Wednesday, 10 points adrift of safety on minus four points, have also had Massimo Luongo and Liam Shaw sidelined.

Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma could make his return to action at Hillsborough.

The midfielder has been nearing readiness for a comeback after missing the last two games because of a hamstring injury.

David Brooks came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Derby for his first appearance since picking up a knock with Wales during the last international break.

The third-placed Cherries are unbeaten in the league this season, but four of their last five results have been draws.