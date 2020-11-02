Ben Watson and Ryan Inniss return for Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton have Ben Watson and Ryan Inniss available again as they look to extend their League One winning streak to six matches against in-form Fleetwood.

Both Watson and Inniss were serving one-match suspensions for Saturday’s win at Portsmouth but can now return to manager Lee Bowyer’s plans.

The Addicks are waiting on news about Marcus Maddison, who missed the trip to Fratton Park after damaging his ankle in training, and Akin Famewo, who suffered a hamstring injury during the game.

Jason Pearce, Alex Gilbey, Deji Oshilaja and Alfie Doughty are set to continue on the sidelines.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton will be monitoring the fitness of midfielders Jay Matete and Jordan Rossiter ahead of the trip to The Valley.

Teenager Matete missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Oxford after suffering an injury against Shrewsbury the previous game but Barton does not expect him to be absent for long.

Rossiter, meanwhile, is closing in on a return to full fitness after a lengthy absence, although it remains to be seen when he will be able to make his first-team comeback.

Fleetwood therefore may be unchanged as they chase a fourth successive win, although striker Paddy Madden will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up after scoring as a second-half substitute against Oxford.