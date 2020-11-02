Alex Pritchard to miss Huddersfield’s clash against Bristol City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Pritchard is out of Huddersfield’s home clash with Bristol City.

The midfielder rolled his ankle during the first half of the Terriers’ 3-0 win at Millwall on Saturday, with head coach Carlos Corberan saying: “He will have a scan. Hopefully it isn’t something dangerous. He won’t be available on Tuesday.”

Striker Danny Ward has resumed training following a hamstring problem suffered against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup in early September.

“We will use the international break to help him,” Corberan added.

Bristol City made four alterations for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Norwich and boss Dean Holden may ring the changes once again.

Chris Brunt, Jay Dasilva, Chris Martin and Nahki Wells came in to face the Canaries, with the latter missing a penalty, with Tyreeq Bakinson, Tommy Rowe, Antoine Semenyo and Famara Diedhiou dropped to the bench.

The Robins have no fresh injury concerns for the trip.

Holden’s side are without a win in their last four matches after a bright start and are now 10th in the Sky Bet Championship.