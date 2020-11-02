Derek Adams could stick with a winning Morecambe line-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams could be tempted to name an unchanged team against Exeter.

After four games without a victory, including three defeats, the Shrimps returned to winning ways at Tranmere on Saturday. Adams made two changes at Prenton Park, with Alex Kenyon and Adam Phillips replacing Toumani Diagouraga and John O’Sullivan in the starting line-up.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith remains out as he is set to be sidelined for a month after suffering a hamstring strain against Forest Green on October 24.

He joins Liam Gibson (hamstring), Cole Stockton and Harry Davis (both self-isolating) on the sidelines, although Stockton and Davis may return this week.

In-form Exeter have no new problems as they look to extend their unbeaten run to nine league games.

City boss Matt Taylor has extended goalkeeper Jokull Andresson’s loan from Reading for another seven days after a couple of assured performances against Leyton Orient and Carlisle, with Lewis Ward (ankle) and Jonny Maxted (knee) still out.

Taylor has tended to rotate in certain positions for the midweek fixtures, particularly at full-back. A repeat may see Jake Caprice step in for Josh Key while Alex Hartridge could also deputise for Jack Sparkes. Matt Jay and Nicky Law continue to compete for the roving attacking spot.

Defender Lewis Page’s hamstring problem is not as bad as first feared but he has been ruled out for several weeks, while midfielder Nigel Atangana (Achilles) is still not ready to return.