Josh Falkingham suspended for Harrogate

Harrogate midfielder Josh Falkingham is suspended for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Tranmere.

Falkingham serves a one-match ban following his red card in the 2-1 loss at Newport on Saturday.

Defender Ryan Fallowfield sat that game out and is again unavailable due to being in isolation.

Boss Simon Weaver has no injury issues to contend with in his squad.

Tranmere head into the match managerless after sacking Mike Jackson in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Morecambe, a fourth defeat in five outings for 18th-placed Rovers.

Ian Dawes and Andy Parkinson, who have been working as assistant boss and academy manager respectively, will oversee the team.

Mark Ellis is a doubt – the defender was absent for the Morecambe defeat having picked up a knock in the previous game at Crawley.

Stefan Payne remains sidelined by a groin injury and Morgan Ferrier is still struggling with a hamstring issue.