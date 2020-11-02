Nathan Delfouneso a doubt for Bolton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bolton will check on the fitness of Nathan Delfouneso ahead of their home game against managerless Mansfield.

The striker was forced off with a back issue after just 19 minutes of Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Leyton Orient. Wanderers boss Ian Evatt fears it could be a muscular problem, which means Delfouneso would be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Shaun Miller and Lloyd Isgrove are set to return to the matchday squad after injury absences.

However, striker Eoin Doyle continues to nurse a hamstring problem and is not expected back until the clash with Salford later this month.

Mansfield caretaker boss Richard Cooper will be able to welcome Aaron O’Driscoll back into the squad.

The defender missed the home draw with Walsall as he served a one-match ban for the red card he received during the defeat to Barrow.

Mal Benning and Ryan Sweeney will miss another game as the pair have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation.

Cooper will be in charge again, following the sacking last week of Graham Coughlan, but Tuesday’s match might be his last overseeing the team with Mansfield closing in on a new manager.