Levi Sutton banned for Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bradford will be without suspended midfielder Levi Sutton when they host bottom club Southend.

Sutton will serve the first game of a three-match ban following his red card in the defeat at Barrow at the weekend.

Zeli Ismail is expected to miss out again with a hamstring injury, though forward Lee Novak (calf) could pass a late fitness test.

Gareth Evans may boost the Bantams’ ranks. The utility man has missed Bradford’s last five games with a hamstring injury, but he has been back in training and could be involved on Tuesday night.

Southend will check on the fitness of John White and Simeon Akinola.

Shrimpers manager Mark Molesley is hopeful defender White and midfielder Akinola will soon be back in action after injury lay-offs.

Molesley has been unlucky with injuries this season and was dealt another blow last week with the news that Nathan Ralph will miss the rest of the season. The left-back suffered cruciate ligament damage in the defeat at Salford.

He joins Lewis Gard as a long-term casualty, with the midfielder also sidelined by a serious knee injury.