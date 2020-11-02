Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
City still on a high after Women’s FA Cup triumph – Monday’s sporting social

by Press Association
November 2, 2020, 6:45 pm
Steph Houghton, centre, and her Manchester City team-mates were still celebrating their Women’s FA Cup win on Monday (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 2.

Football

Has Zlatan Ibrahimovic hinted at a return to international football?

Man City captain Steph Houghton and her team-mates were still celebrating their Women’s FA Cup success.

Even Fernandinho got involved in the celebrations.

Leeds were ready for their clash with Leicester on Monday evening.

And so were the Foxes.

Adam Lallana remained positive despite another Brighton defeat.

England international Toni Duggan celebrated three points for Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Cypriot side APOEL found themselves a new manager.

Channeling that Elnenergy.

Cricket

Chris Gayle urged fans to still watch the IPL despite his absence.

Boxing

Derek Chisora was philosophical.

Formula One

George Russell was thankful after his crash at Imola.

Tennis

The hard work never stops. Even when you are in the Maldives.

