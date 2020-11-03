Harry Arter still struggling with ankle injury ahead of Coventry clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Arter remains a doubt for Nottingham Forest’s clash with Coventry because of an ankle injury.

The midfielder has missed the last two games with the problem, although boss Chris Hughton has said it was minimal.

Lewis Grabban continues to battle a hip injury but Yuri Ribeiro has shrugged off an ankle issue.

Joe Worrall (broken foot) and Fouad Bachirou (hamstring) are out while Nicholas Ioannou is banned.

Coventry boss Mark Robins is likely to have an unchanged squad for the trip to the City Ground.

Teenager Will Bapaga is back in training after dislocating his shoulder against Gillingham.

Julien Dacosta is building up his fitness following knee ligament damage with Marcel Hilssner slowly making his return from a lung issue.

Jodi Jones is expected to miss the entire season after suffering his third cruciate knee ligament injury in September while Wes Jobello is stepping up his recovery from a similar issue.