Reading defender Liam Moore to miss Preston clash with ankle injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sky Bet Championship leaders Reading will be without defender Liam Moore for Wednesday’s match against Preston.

Moore was forced off during the closing stages of Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Coventry with an ankle problem, which is expected to result in a spell on the sidelines.

Forward Yakou Meite continues to manage the ankle injury picked up in last Tuesday’s win at Blackburn, so is likely to miss out again.

Midfielder Ovie Ejaria (muscle), defender Thomas Holmes (hamstring) and forward Sam Baldock (calf) all continue their recoveries, while Felipe Araruna (knee), full-back Andy Yiadom (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) are all long-term absentees.

Preston manager Alex Neil will again make late decisions on Ben Pearson and Ben Davies, who have both missed the last four matches.

Defender Davies (hamstring) and midfielder Pearson (groin) are two of several players being monitored ahead of the trip to the Madejski Stadium.

Darnell Fisher has been carrying a hamstring problem, and the defender was taken off during the second half of Saturday’s home defeat by Birmingham to help manage his fitness.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd and defender Andrew Hughes are also being monitored, with an illness bug having laid low several players ahead of last weekend’s fixture.