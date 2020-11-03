Kamil Jozwiak could return for Derby against QPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derby winger Kamil Jozwiak is due to return to action when his team face QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

The Poland midfielder suffered an ankle problem during the Rams’ 1-1 draw with Cardiff last week but has since resumed training after the injury proved to be less severe than initially feared.

Fellow midfielder Max Bird was absent at the weekend due a non-Covid related illness, but is now available having recovered and returned to training.

Jordon Ibe is yet to reach full fitness after joining the club as a free agent in September and will not feature.

QPR will be boosted by the return of centre back Rob Dickie.

Dickie received a straight red card during the club’s 3-0 loss to Barnsley last week and was therefore forced to sit out Saturday’s victory against Cardiff.

The defender’s suspension has now elapsed, meaning he is likely to return and could push out his weekend replacement Conor Masterson.

Winger Bright Osayi-Samuel was included at the weekend and could feature again, despite ongoing discussions about his future at the club.