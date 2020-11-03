Jake Doyle-Hayes joins St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren have signed free agent Jake Doyle-Hayes on a contract until the end of the season.

The Irish midfielder joins the Saints following the expiry of his contract at Premier League Aston Villa.

Doyle-Hayes has been capped at under-21 level for the Republic of Ireland and had loan spells at Sky Bet League Two sides Cambridge and Cheltenham.

The 21-year-old told St Mirren’s website: “I’ve had a lot of interest during the window but when I heard St Mirren were interested it caught my attention straight away.

“I was delighted with the interest and I wanted to get it done as soon as I could.

“All the lads have helped me settle in really quick and I’ve really enjoyed the first few days I’ve been here.”