Wright celebrates birthday and Ehiogu remembered – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 3.

Football

It’s a small world.

Look who I met in the shopping street in Herning…!! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dKHDeN7t9X — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) November 3, 2020

What a goal!

Question time for Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and England wished Ian Wright a happy 57th birthday.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @IanWright0! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/zoZVdZL51e — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2020 🎈 Happy Birthday, @IanWright0!#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/JdvL8hKWW6 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 3, 2020 Wishing a very happy birthday to former #ThreeLions striker, @IanWright0! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wriKsAkBL2 — England (@England) November 3, 2020 Feeling the love today man ❤️🎉 Thank you for every single message even the post hating on me singing Nirvana 😂😎 Used to hate birthday's growing up and now every year is a blessing. Just trying to enjoy life to fullest!!! 🙏🏾 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) November 3, 2020

Ugo Ehiogu was remembered, on what would have been his 48th birthday.

Remembering our former defender Ugo Ehiogu, who would have been celebrating his 48th birthday today. 💜 pic.twitter.com/rbmTqDXF1r — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 3, 2020 Gone but not forgotten. ❤️ Thinking of former defender Ugo Ehiogu who would have been 48 today. pic.twitter.com/WtiI2n1946 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 3, 2020

Manchester City celebrated two FA Cups in as many days.

Two FA Cups won in two days… 🏆🏆 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙔 THAT pic.twitter.com/VOeOh6q0Gr — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 3, 2020

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey readied himself for Champions League action.

Vinnie Jones stuck to the rules.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin called for improvements from Everton.

Fallen below the standards we set ourselves in the last couple of weeks. Got to be better. Starts Saturday. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/7XvT8OXknH — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) November 3, 2020

All smiles in Arsenal training.

AFC Wimbledon return to Plough Lane tonight.

Cricket

Sam Curran wished Shane Watson well in retirement.

Congratulations on an amazing career @ShaneRWatson33 it was a pleasure sharing a dressing room and learning from you this season at CSK, all the best 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lN23x4XJEC — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) November 3, 2020

Alex Hales was pleased for team-mate Jake Ball.

👏🏼👌🏽 taken his t20 game to the next level this summer, thoroughly deserved https://t.co/sIvIlML2zN — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) November 3, 2020

Rugby League

SBW signed off from Super League.

Grateful for my time in the super league. Enjoyed playing alongside some good lads and an awesome coach. We will miss Manchester, especially the beautiful muslim community ❤️🤲🏽#AlwaysAlhamdullilah — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 3, 2020

Scott Taylor was delighted to see Hull make the revamped play-offs.

Rugby Union

Maro Itoje gauged opinion on the US election.

Who are you betting on??? pic.twitter.com/Gcvhu6F85r — Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) November 3, 2020

Boxing

Could Tyson Fury fill in for Alexander Povetkin and fight Dillian Whyte?

Unfortunately we got the news today that Alexander Povetkin is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The fight will now be rescheduled to a target date of Jan 30. An announcement on our Nov 21 show will be made shortly @skysportsboxing @daznboxing #rollwiththepunches pic.twitter.com/yg4p9hPzfQ — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 3, 2020 Dillian Whyte v Tyson Fury anyone? 🤔 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 3, 2020

Or could it be WAR Chisora?

Oleksandr Usyk continued to bask in the glory of his win over Chisora.

Nicola Adams tucked in.

2 spoons that’s how I roll 😏 pic.twitter.com/itXv7flxEJ — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) November 3, 2020

Tennis

There was a birthday in the Bouchard household.

Safe hands at SW19.

Petra Kvitova explored.

A spot of sightseeing before dinner in beautiful Monaco 🏰 pic.twitter.com/eG1ef9aqjx — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) November 3, 2020

Darts

When darts met snooker.