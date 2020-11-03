Pedro Neto agrees new five-year deal with Wolves

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new five-year contract at Molineux.

The 20-year-old Portugal Under-21 international has scored six goals in 52 appearances for the club since joining from Lazio last summer.

Neto told the club website: “It’s been amazing being here. I love being here; the family that we are building, all the club, it’s been fantastic for me, so I’m very happy.

“This new deal shows I’m working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it. I always work to improve my game, so it comes with that.

“I work hard every day, so I’m very happy about it, but I will continue to work now.

“We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I have done in the last year-and-a-half is work hard every day, continue to improve and learn from my team-mates.”