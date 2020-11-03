Manchester United fan pays homage to Eric Cantona with full-back tattoo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A postman has unveiled the ultimate football tattoo, three years after first going under the needle in homage to Eric Cantona.

Manchester United fan Jamie Wright has had a full-back tattoo recreating The Art Of The Game painting, which famously features the charismatic Frenchman in a reimagining of Piero della Francesca’s 15th century painting The Resurrection.

The original oil-on-canvas painting is on display at the National Football Museum, where Mr Wright unveiled the finished copy on his back.

Originally painted in a Deansgate bar by Mancunian artist Michael Browne, its subject Cantona agreed to pose for the renaissance-style piece before promising to purchase the finished item.

David Beckham, the Neville brothers and Sir Alex Ferguson also feature in the work.

The artist draws a parallel between the biblical event and Cantona’s return from an eight-month ban following the notorious “kung-fu kick” incident at Selhurst Park.

Mr Wright said: “Eric, from a united fan’s perspective, is an icon.

“It’s something I’ve thought about for years and years.

“This is going to be on me for life.

“It’s an idea that’s rattled and rattled and rattled.

“I still get compliments off other fans, not just United fans, City fans, Liverpool fans.

“Don’t think I’ve had a Leeds one yet and I don’t expect to!”

Cantona has also commented on Instagram his approval for the tattoo.

Mr Wright added: “I can’t put that into words. It was emotional. I’ve watched him play. It meant a lot.”

The tattooist, Jonny Firth, from Sorry Mum Studio, said: “It was a very, very fun piece to do.”

Artist Michael Browne said: “It’s brilliant. Art imitating life, life imitating art, it goes round and round. It looks great. It’s a good reproduction of the painting.”