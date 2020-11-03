Harry Clarke scores Oldham winner against Cheltenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oldham’s teenage defender Harry Clarke was the hero as his predatory late finish earned a 2-1 victory against Cheltenham.

Arsenal loanee Clarke pounced in the 86th minute after sub Danny Rowe’s header was cleared off the line to hand the hosts their first home win of the season.

Oldham almost scored after eight seconds when Zak Dearnley met Callum Whelan’s through-ball, only to then fire straight at goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Jordan Barnett fired inches over for the hosts, before Cheltenham struck after half an hour.

Alfie May pulled a cross back for ex-Oldham striker Reuben Reid, and he controlled smartly before slotting home from 10 yards.

Four minutes later the hosts levelled matters when Australian George Blackwood bundled home a rebound after Griffiths could only parry a shot from substitute Dylan Bahamboula.

Shortly after the restart Cheltenham defender Chris Hussey fizzed a low shot narrowly wide.

Oldham replied with skipper Tom Hamer seeing a flicked header bounced behind off the top of the crossbar.

Cheltenham’s Andy Williams saw an 80th minute effort hacked off the line by Clarke, who went on to settle the contest six minutes later.