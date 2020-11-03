Daniel Udoh nets last-gasp equaliser for Shrewsbury against Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daniel Udoh grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Shrewsbury as they snatched a 1-1 draw at home to fellow strugglers Burton.

Kane Hemmings gave Burton the lead just before the hour before Udoh’s late leveller rescued a point.

Burton were first to threaten as Charles Vernam drove an effort narrowly wide but Shrewsbury then went close when Jason Cummings fired a shot into the side-netting.

Shrewsbury pushed for a breakthrough as the interval approached, with Udoh seeing a close-range effort deflected over the bar before captain Ollie Norburn’s shot struck a post.

Burton took the lead in the 59th minute when Hemmings followed up to drill in the rebound after goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne initially denied Ryan Edwards.

Visiting goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara saved well from Cummings before Shrewsbury, having lost their four previous league games, left it late to secure a point when Udoh scrambled the ball home from a corner.