Harry Kewell praises ‘excellent’ Oldham after win over Cheltenham

Harry Kewell hailed his battling Oldham side as they came from behind to defeat high-flying Cheltenham 2-1 at Boundary Park.

The former Australia forward was also hugely relieved after the Latics finally notched a first home league win of the season at the sixth attempt.

Josh Griffiths cancelled out Reuben Reid’s opener before Harry Clarke netted a late winner.

Kewell said: “It was a fantastic win for us. The overall performance was excellent from the kick-off.

“We had an important game-plan and the lads executed it to perfection, I thought.

“It was a performance full of hard work and concentration, and in the end I thought we fully deserved to win.

“We knew beforehand that Cheltenham were dangerous opposition, but we’ve come back at them and secured a really important three points.

“It has been a tough start to the season, but we’ll get through this. We’ll get through this as a team.

“It’s about fighting for everything and giving it your all, and I think everyone can see that these players are fighting so hard for this club.”

Kewell went on to salute Dylan Bahamboula, the Congo international who starred after coming on to replace injury victim Zak Dearnley early in the game.

“It was a real blow to lose Zak so early,” added Kewell. “But Dylan is a real handful and he had a terrific game.

“He just adds something different. He’s a real talent when he’s in the mood like he was tonight.

“We’re delighted to have players like him on the bench ready to come on and make a difference.”

The Robins struck first when ex-Oldham forward Reid converted Alfie May’s low cross from 10 yards.

The hosts swiftly evened it up, however, with Australian George Blackwood firing in a rebound after Josh Griffiths could only parry Bahamboula’s shot.

Teenager Clarke’s late close-range winner was a big blow for Cheltenham boss Michael Duff, whose side have faltered of late, now having won just one of their last four games.

Duff said: “You can’t just waste the first 45 minutes like we have done there.

“We just need to be better, and these lads are currently better than they are showing.

“The inconsistency of late has been a disappointment. We just need to be performing better.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve got a real honest bunch of players here, but when you get yourselves 1-0 up you should be doing better.

“We’ve given away a few poor goals recently, and that’s got to be cut out of our game.

“Having said that, we also need to be more ruthless, and that’s in both boxes.

“I’m starting to sound like a broken record, but the manner of the defeats is really frustrating.

“I’ll certainly be expecting a reaction to that in the FA Cup game against South Shields at the weekend.

“We just have to be better and more clinical.”