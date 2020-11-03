High-flying Exeter fight back for Morecambe point

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

High-flying Exeter extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to nine matches following a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw against Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The visitors started the better with Pierce Sweeney forcing goalkeeper Jake Turner into an excellent early save and Randall Williams heading over before the Grecians took the lead just after the half-hour mark.

A long clearance caught out Morecambe skipper Sam Lavelle who allowed the ball to run through to Turner but Joel Randall latched on to a long through ball to round the goalkeeper and slot the ball into an empty net.

The home side pressed for an equaliser with Adam Phillips and Kelvin Mellor both denied by excellent saves from Jokull Andresson before they eventually pulled one back through Carlos Mendes-Gomes after 41 minutes.

After some nice football on the edge of the box, Jordan Slew played in a neat reverse pass and the Mendes-Gomes beat the keeper to the ball to score from a tight angle.

The Shrimps took the lead with a quick-fire second goal in first-half injury-time with a fine finish from Stephen Hendrie, who gave Andresson no chance with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box that flew into the bottom left-hand corner of the away goal.

Exeter dominated possession in the second half but it was Morecambe who went close first when Slew forced Andresson into a neat save.

But the visitors levelled after 72 minutes with a 20-yard drive from Jake Taylor beating Turner for his fourth goal in five games.