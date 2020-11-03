Richie Wellens watches on as Salford slip to Cambridge defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Richie Wellens watched from the stand as Salford slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Cambridge.

The Swindon boss is set to be appointed as Graham Alexander’s replacement by the Ammies.

Salford dominated the first half but were made to rue missed chances. Ash Hunter had fired a great opportunity wide after 24 minutes but they deservedly went ahead seven minutes later.

Hunter’s corner was flicked on to Ashley Eastham, who arrived before team-mate Ian Henderson to turn the ball home from close range.

Salford could have been two ahead before half-time but Brandon Thomas-Asante’s effort was deflected narrowly wide following Tom Clarke’s pass, and six minutes before the interval Dimitar Mitov saved Thomas-Asante’s effort well from point-blank range.

Instead it was all square at the break, with Jack Iredale scoring his first Cambridge goal in the 43rd minute with a shot which went under the body of goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

The U’s scored the winning goal four minutes after the interval when Iredale charged through the middle before being fouled, with Joe Ironside beating Hladky from the spot.