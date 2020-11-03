Jevani Brown hat-trick eases Colchester to win over Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jevani Brown hit a superb hat-trick as Colchester United beat Stevenage 3-1 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Stevenage keeper Jamie Cumming denied Courtney Senior early on, while Ben Stevenson’s long-range effort sailed over for the hosts.

Colchester took an 11th minute lead when Brown stabbed home from close range, following Callum Harriott’s cross into the six-yard box.

Stevenage were level four minutes later through Marcus Dinanga, who followed up to score after Dean Gerken had saved his penalty, awarded when Tommy Smith fouled Arthur Read in the box.

Harriott’s fierce effort clattered the woodwork just before the half hour and Kwame Poku’s deflected effort struck a post.

Colchester regained their lead in the 57th minute when Brown bent the ball past Cumming and into the net for his second of the game, after Harriott’s pass had split the Stevenage defence.

Harriott’s first-time effort flew just wide soon after before Brown completed his hat-trick with nine minutes remaining, heading home from Cohen Bramall’s cross to wrap up Colchester’s win.