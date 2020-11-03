John Marquis at the double as Portsmouth sink Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Marquis scored twice as away-day specialists Portsmouth earned a fifth successive win on the road with a 3-1 victory at Lincoln.

The former Doncaster striker scored either side of the break, with Ronan Curtis adding a third, as Tom Hopper grabbed a consolation for the Imps, who were well beaten at Sincil Bank.

City barely had a touch in their opponents’ half before going behind inside five minutes. Marquis strode into the Imps box and as the defence backed off, he curled a shot inside Alex Palmer’s left-hand post.

TJ Eyoma had to be alert to nick the ball off Marquis’ toe as the striker sensed a second goal a minute later, before Adam Jackson blocked Tom Naylor’s goal-bound shot.

Curtis fired an effort narrowly over early in the second half, before Marquis headed in his second goal of the evening in the 50th minute, nodding Marcus Harness’ delightful cross past the despairing dive of Palmer.

Palmer had to be strong to keep out Ryan Williams’ drive a minute later, before Harness’ eight-yard effort was deflected narrowly wide.

Curtis had an effort superbly saved by Palmer, but then followed up to roll in Portsmouth’s third just past the hour mark.

Palmer brilliantly denied Williams, but City pulled a goal back after 72 minutes when Hopper headed in substitute Harry Anderson’s cross.