Luke Jephcott at the double as Plymouth sink 10-man Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wales Under-21 striker Luke Jephcott scored twice as Plymouth beat 10-man Swindon 4-2 to make it five home League One wins from six since winning promotion.

Jephcott headed Argyle ahead after six minutes after superb work down the left by playmaker Danny Mayor was followed by Byron Moore’s near-post cross.

A minute later skipper Joe Edwards exchanged passes with striker Ryan Hardie before sweeping Plymouth into a 2-0 lead.

Hallam Hope hauled Swindon back into the game with a close-range strike from Dion Donohue’s cut-back after 10 minutes.

Swindon – whose manager Richie Wellens was not present – restored parity after 23 minutes as skipper Anthony Grant’s powerful downward header ended up in the roof of the net off Pauntche Camara’s outstretched leg.

It only took Plymouth two minutes to regain the lead as Hardie won the ball from Jon Grounds in the visitors’ half before drawing keeper Matej Kovar and teeing up Jephcott to sweep home.

Town were reduced to 10 men when Jonny Smith received his second caution in first-half stoppage time.

Camara’s thumping rising strike from the edge of the box then smashed off the upright after 54 minutes.

But substitute Conor Grant scored the goal of the game, sending a 25-yard free-kick over the outstretched Kovar and into the top corner in the 89th minute to settle matters.