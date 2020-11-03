Mat Sadler on target as Walsall beat Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Veteran defender Mat Sadler hit the winner against his former club as Walsall earned a first victory in six by beating poor travellers Crawley 1-0.

The 35-year-old lashed home from close range after 74 minutes after Reds’ on-loan Brighton keeper Tom McGill parried Dan Scarr’s powerful header.

Walsall had an early let-off as Liam Roberts spilled Josh Doherty’s 25-yard shot but recovered to smother Tom Nichols’ follow-up.

Crawley then hit the post twice, once at each end. First sliding Reds defender Jordan Tunnicliffe diverted Caolan Lavery’s cross against his own upright.

Then Tyler Frost lashed against the post from a tight angle for the visitors, with Jack Powell blazing the rebound over from 15 yards.

After the break, Wes McDonald fired just wide for Walsall after some neat footwork on the edge of the box before Sadler put them ahead.

Nichols nearly rescued a point with a header that struck the post, then McGill denied Walsall a second with a fine stop from Rory Holden as Crawley suffered a fourth loss in six on the road.