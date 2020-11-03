Antoni Sarcevic rescues point for Bolton to deny winless Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Antoni Sarcevic was Bolton’s last-gasp hero again with a 90thm-inute equaliser to earn Wanderers a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two point against draw specialists Mansfield.

Ian Evatt’s side trailed to George Lapslie’s header that looked set to clinch the managerless visitors their first victory of the campaign.

However, skipper Sarcevic chipped in his fourth goal of the season and his third in the last five matches.

It was rough justice on Mansfield, who had to settle for a seventh draw of the season.

Lapslie, who joined the Stags on loan from Charlton last month, headed in from Stephen McLaughlin’s corner after 57 minutes.

It was nothing more than Mansfield deserved after creating the game’s best chances prior to breaking the deadlock.

Bolton goalkeeper Billy Crellin saved well from Nicky Maynard and Jordan Bowery while Marek Stech was a virtual spectator for Town.

Just when caretaker boss Richard Cooper thought he would be celebrating a first win after taking temporary charge after last week’s dismissal of Graham Coughlan, Sarcevic struck.

Having come to the rescue recently against Barrow and Cambridge, the former Plymouth star prodded over Stech from 12 yards to clinch a vital point.