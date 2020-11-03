Oxford off the bottom as Elliott Moore bags a brace

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elliott Moore scored twice as Oxford beat Rochdale 3-1 at the Kassam Stadium to climb off the bottom of Sky Bet League One.

The imposing centre-half put the U’s in front after 35 minutes, prodding the ball over the line after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu flapped at James Henry’s cross.

That was Moore’s first league goal at home for Karl Robinson’s team, and he wrapped up the win with a thumping header from a corner eight minutes from time.

Dale took just seven minutes to level Oxford’s opener when Matty Lund’s shot inside the area struck the arm of Sam Long.

Lund despatched the penalty emphatically, smashing it into the right of the goal as Simon Eastwood dived the wrong way.

Jake Beesley squandered a glorious chance for the visitors when he knocked the rebound wide from six yards after Eastwood spilled Jimmy Ryan’s drive.

And substitute Olamide Shodipo made the visitors pay for that miss just before the hour, side-footing home Marcus McGuane’s cross less than two minutes after coming on.