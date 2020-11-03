Blackpool edge to victory over Wigan as Latics’ winless run goes on

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sullay Kaikai struck as Blackpool secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 1-0 victory over struggling Wigan at Bloomfield Road.

Kaikai’s second goal of the campaign ensured Wigan’s winless run in the league extended to six games.

Blackpool striker Gary Madine had a powerful near post header well saved by Jamie Jones early on.

Winger CJ Hamilton then squandered a glorious chance to give the Seasiders the lead in the 34th minute as he blazed well over when presented with an open goal.

Latics teenager Kyle Joseph came close to his first senior goal but struck the side-netting on the stroke of half-time.

Blackpool took the lead in the 47th minute as Kaikai slotted home Jerry Yates’ cut back.

Impressive Joseph was then prevented a superb equaliser by Chris Maxwell after a clever turn in the box.

Jones kept Wigan in the game just after the hour mark as his excellent save kept out Madine from close range after some tidy interplay between Hamilton and Kaikai, but the visitors couldn’t find an equaliser late on.