Bradford return to winning ways by easing past struggling Southend

Bradford cruised back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory against rock-bottom Southend.

The Bantams headed into the game on the back of three successive defeats but Stuart McCall’s side were never troubled by the struggling visitors, who have yet to win this season.

Bradford opened the scoring after just five minutes when Callum Cooke was allowed time and space inside the Shrimpers’ penalty area before sending a low, left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net from 14 yards.

Southend came close to equalising when on-loan Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka charged into the box before sending a shot wide of the right post.

But Bradford were soon back on top and doubled their lead with a well-worked goal in the 33rd minute as Clayton Donaldson teed up Elliot Watt to score from 20 yards.

And things got even better for City two minutes before the break when Billy Clarke’s right-wing free-kick was headed home from close range by Harry Pritchard to seal the win.