Charlton secure sixth straight success with Fleetwood win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Charlton made it six straight wins with a 3-2 victory over Fleetwood in an entertaining clash at the Valley.

The hosts made the perfect start after just three minutes when Ben Purrington headed home Andrew Shinnie’s corner.

Conor Washington got a deserved second goal for the hosts just after the half hour, pouncing on a loose ball that goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler could not hold onto after an Omar Bogle shot.

After going over nine hours without conceding, Charlton were stunned with two goals from Ched Evans in the space of three minutes.

His first came from finding space to turn and shoot from the edge of the area, before he connected with a deep cross for the equaliser.

Charlton regained the lead five minutes after the restart when Washington scored from the penalty spot after Albie Morgan was fouled.

Home goalkeeper Ben Amos kept out Evans in the 67th minute with an excellent tip over the crossbar from a header.

Chuks Aneke hit the woodwork for Charlton, who were able to see out the Fleetwood threat.