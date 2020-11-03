Peterborough maintain pace at League One summit by beating Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Long-range strikes from Jack Taylor and Dan Butler gave Sky Bet League One pacesetters Peterborough a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Three minutes before the break, midfielder Taylor strode onto a square ball from Siriki Dembele and fired an unstoppable right-footed shot into the roof of the net from 25 yards.

Fireworks were exploding in the sky near the ground on 64 minutes when Butler produced a rocket of his own, finding the top corner with a sweet left-footed strike from just outside the box.

Both sides had first-half chances, Rovers midfielder Sam Nicholson being denied by a goal-saving Butler block and a smart save from Christy Pym.

At the other end, the dangerous Dembele mishit his shot when through and Sammie Szmodics had a shot deflected wide.

Posh were good value for the points, Szmodics having two second-half shots tipped onto a post by Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola.

Brandon Hanlan forced a save from Pym with a low shot from a narrow angle and had another effort deflected wide at the death, but the hosts could have no complaints.