Darren Ferguson delighted with display and superb goals against Bristol Rovers

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson was as delighted with the performance of his Sky Bet League One table-toppers as the quality of two magnificent goals.

Three minutes before the break midfielder Jack Taylor strode onto a square ball from Siriki Dembele and fired an unstoppable right-footed shot into the roof of the net from 25 yards.

And that effort was matched on 64 minutes when Dan Butler, given time and space just outside the Rovers box, found the top corner with a sweet left-footed strike.

Ferguson said: “They were two outstanding hits and it’s always nice to win with goals of such quality.

“But we were excellent as a team tonight. Rovers are a good side, who can cause you problems, and we dealt with them brilliantly.

“We are only 11 games into the season and no one is getting carried away. But my players have delivered eight wins and a draw now, which is a great level of consistency.

“The lads not in the team are pushing the others, which is very important, and we have handled a really tough period of fixtures really well, with no injuries.

“Now we turn our attentions to the FA Cup. We have a terrible draw away at Oxford and would love to have been at home, but we want to do well in that competition as well as the League.

“I will be making changes for the game, but I need a couple of days to think about which ones to make. We have a decent squad for a reason and need to utilise it.”

Rovers boss Ben Garner felt that quality in the final third of the pitch had been the difference between the teams.

“They scored two goals out of the top drawer and we failed to make the most of our opportunities,” he said.

“We had chances in both halves where we cut through them, but couldn’t find a finish.

“As a team, we are progressing. Not so long ago we were finding it tough to keep the ball, but now our possession stats are up there with the best in the division.

“You always feel you could do more to prevent goals. Without taking anything away from the strikes, we made a mistake in the build-up to the first and failed to close down quickly enough for the second.

“We are missing our supporters in home games because they really make a difference for us.

“But I still believe we have deserved a lot more than one point from the last three matches here.

“The players have heads down in the dressing room, but a lot of them are young and learning all the time.”