Lee Bowyer impressed by Charlton’s physical and mental effort

Lee Bowyer praised the physical and mental effort of his Charlton side as they won their sixth straight game with a 3-2 victory against Fleetwood.

The contest at the Valley saw the home side go two goals up through Ben Purrington and Conor Washington, only for Ched Evans to hit back with two goals in two minutes.

Washington sealed the win from the penalty spot, but Bowyer was pleased that the amount of games played recently did not fully take their toll.

He said: “They’ve given me everything this last six or seven games.

“They can have a little break now, recharge the batteries because they need it. A few of the players were running on empty.

“I thought it was a very good game to watch, two good teams trying to play the game.

“When we were two goals up I thought keeper Ben Amos hadn’t touched the ball, we were cruising.

“We defended a lot better in the second half, sometimes that happens in football, from nothing. But it should have been stopped, it shouldn’t have happened.”

The hosts made the perfect start after just three minutes when Purrington headed home Andrew Shinnie’s corner.

Washington got a deserved second goal for the hosts just after the half hour, pouncing on a loose ball that goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler spilled after Omar Bogle’s shot.

After going over nine hours without conceding, Charlton were stunned with two goals from Evans in the space of three minutes, but Charlton regained the lead five minutes after the restart when Washington scored from the penalty spot after Albie Morgan was fouled.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton felt his side lacked a bit of experience after levelling the game.

He said: “We’ve got to learn the lessons, we’re a team still in development, a new side really. And there were some very positive signs.

“It was a really good game. When they go 2-0 up with their defensive record you knew it was going to be tough.

“It showed great character when you’ve been sucker-punched to get up off the canvas. We stuck to the game plan and we were rewarded with two really good finishes from Ched.

“We’re thinking only about winning the game – we felt we were the better side, and the better footballing team.

“They’re a big physical outfit, Lee Bowyer has set them up well. They will be efficient in this division.”