Mark Molesley urges struggling Southend to pick up results after another defeat

Struggling Southend boss Mark Molesley hit out at his players after a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Bradford.

The Football League’s basement boys suffered their sixth straight defeat, scoring just once in that dire streak, at Valley Parade.

Callum Cooke, Elliot Watt and Harry Pritchard did the damage in an impressive first-half assault for the hosts.

Molesley said: “I’m disappointed. We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half and they scored goals at key times.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb and we had a few choice words at half-time.

“You do worry for the second half when confidence is low but the fighting spirit showed and they never gave in.

“They created a lot of chances but it’s all about putting your chances away. They put theirs away and we didn’t.

“The second half showed the boys cared. They came out and fought. You take full responsibility. I’ve been here long enough and it’s my team now.

“We prepare them and we work them. It’s on my head and I know that.

“I was pleased with the reaction but obviously not the result. We know we’ve got to better.

“We need results and we need them immediately.”

Bradford got back to winning ways in fine style after ending their poor three-match losing streak.

And boss Stuart McCall was delighted after his side’s performance.

He said: “It’s not just about your strikers. Everybody has to chip in.

“Callum Cooke has been desperate for a goal and I’m really pleased for him.

“It’s a great feeling to get the win. We talk about how important it is to get the first goal and tonight proved that.

“It’s our eighth game here at Valley Parade and it’s the first time we’ve gone ahead.

“It does make a big difference and I thought the three goals were terrific.

“We were a little bit sloppy in the second half and we need to tighten up on that.

“It’s a game that we need to win, a lot of people expected us to win it but you have to go out and do it.

“We started the game in a good way. They came with a back five and I thought they’d be difficult to break down.

“We can’t get carried away because there’s still a lot of improvement to be made.”