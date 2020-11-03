Ryan Lowe lauds Plymouth performance after beating 10-man Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Ryan Lowe described Plymouth’s performance as “different class” after beating 10-man Swindon 4-2 at Home Park.

Luke Jephcott and Joe Edwards helped Argyle race into a 2-0 lead inside seven minutes before Hallam Hope quickly halved the deficit.

Anthony Grant levelled but Jephcott’s second restored the home side’s lead while the Robins had Jonny Smith sent off just before the break.

Substitute Conor Grant wrapped up the win late on with a 25-yard free-kick to help Plymouth post a fifth home win in six matches this season.

Lowe said: “We were always going to keep pushing on, making them work hard so that we could get into the places we wanted to create chances and score goals.

“There were a lot shots on target – more than we’ve had lately. They were a few blocked and a few missed but I thought the overall performance of the boys was different class.

“You have to show Swindon a lot of respect because I think they are one of the first teams here that have opened us up with some silky football.

“When you go 2-0 up so early you wonder what is going to happen and if it’s too early? But we knew that it was going to be tough and they would come back at us. They scored two great goals to make it 2-2.

“But the desire and commitment of our lads to go again after maybe a little bit of disappointment at conceding two goals we feel we could have dealt with, but great play from their behalf.

“I am just happy we have got another three points on the board really.

“We had to be patient but when we needed to we lifted it and made sure the game went our way. We didn’t really need a fourth goal but it was great strike from Conor right in the stanchion. Conor has got that in his locker and so has George Cooper.”

Swindon manager Richie Wellens missed the game with reports suggesting he will soon be announced as the new Salford boss.

Assistant boss Noel Hunt said: “There were moments of madness in the first 10 minutes.

“They scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and there were individual errors for all three goals in the first half.

“We came back into it with two good goals and we had chances to score again and 11 versus 11 I thought it was a very even game.

“Jonny [Smith] getting sent off hasn’t helped because we played the second half with 10 men.

“We had chances to go and hurt them and we didn’t quite take them. We had chances to nick a goal and the free-kick kills it.

“It was a great free-kick, there is nothing we can do about it. The boys were very leggy at the end of the game because they have covered a lot of ground.

“I am not too sure what Johnny said but he knows he was wrong and he was disappointed in there at half-time and so he should be because it shouldn’t have happened.

“We got a bit tired at the end which was to be expected. In terms of our whole effort, I couldn’t fault any of them because they left it all out there but it wasn’t enough.”