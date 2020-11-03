Neil Critchley confident more goals will come for Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley believes more goals will come from his side as their confidence grows after beating Sky Bet League One strugglers Wigan 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Sullay Kaikai struck his second goal of the campaign in the 47th minute as the hosts made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season following their victory over Burton.

Gary Madine and CJ Hamilton came close to opening the scoring in the first half before Kaikai scored the game’s only goal – and Critchley was delighted with his team’s performance.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes it was a deserved win,” said Critchley. “That one moment of quality from Sullay (Kaikai) decided the game like the MK Dons game.

“It wasn’t pretty all the way through and we can play better football but we defended the goal very well and limited Wigan to very little.

“We could have made the game easier for ourselves with the chances we created. The longer it stayed 1-0 they could throw caution to the wind, but we weren’t hanging on at the end.

“We had to deal with a lot of balls into the box and we dealt with them manfully. I was really pleased with the whole team and the effort and the spirit was outstanding.

“We have been very hard to score against and make it difficult for teams to create chances. We’d like to score a few more but that will come with greater confidence and composure.”

Wigan teenager Kyle Joseph was the visitors’ most dangerous player, almost giving them the lead on the stroke of half time before being denied an equaliser by Chris Maxwell after the break.

But the Latics’ winless run in the league was extended to six games and Wigan assistant manager Leam Richardson said it will be another learning experience for the young team.

“It was a tough challenge but the main thing is that we are out there competing,” he said. “There’s a lot of young lads playing and making their debuts and tonight was an honest performance.

“Did we deserve something out of the game? Possibly. We’re still disappointed with the results we are getting.

“I thought we controlled large parts of the game in certain areas of the pitch, but they had the more clinical chances which you would expect with their quality and experienced players.

“These young lads are learning their trade 12 or 18 months earlier than they should but they are pitting their wits in a tough league with good players and managers.

“But we must realise that the results still matter and the challenge for us is to educate these young players and make sure this club competes.”