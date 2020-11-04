Stuart Kettlewell doubts fans will be allowed to attend Livingston clash

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stuart Kettlewell believes it is “highly doubtful” that any Ross County fans will be able to attend Friday night’s Premiership clash with Livingston in Dingwall.

Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor had confirmed he was looking for 750 supporters to be allowed into the Global Energy Stadium following a successful test event with 300 fans against Celtic in September.

The Highlands have been put in tier one in the Scottish government’s new restrictions, which allows limited crowds in stadiums.

However, boss Kettlewell, who revealed defender Connor Randall will have a scan on a hamstring complaint on Thursday, said: “As far as I am aware there has been no confirmation on whether that is going to happen. I would say as the days go on close towards Friday then that’s much less likely.

“It won’t be through any fault of the football club not wanting to do it, I think it is having that OK from the powers that be to see if it is actually something that we can do.

“With us being in tier one, we obviously see that as a possibility and I would imagine that clubs like Inverness and Elgin and such like will see the same benefits going forward, but I would say it is highly doubtful that it is going to be this Friday.

“As far as I am aware – and I have to watch what I am saying because I don’t want to throw anybody under a bus or anything like that – there has been nothing back to say that the situation has changed and we can proceed to get fans in for Friday.

“It certainly has not been for a lack of trying from ourselves, but it doesn’t seem the confirmation has come.

“I am not going to bad mouth people I know there is far bigger issues in the world than people coming into football, but if that situation can be resolved and brought to a more positive outcome for clubs I am sure I will welcome it like everyone else.”