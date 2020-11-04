Richie Wellens appointed Salford manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Richie Wellens has returned to Salford after being appointed as the League Two club’s new manager.

The 40-year-old, who scored once in nine appearances for the then National League North outfit in 2016, replaces Graham Alexander, who was sacked last month and replaced on an interim basis by Paul Scholes.

Wellens, who won promotion from League Two with Swindon last season and has signed a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season, told the Ammies’ official website: “It’s a club that everybody takes great interest in because of the profile of the club, it’s a club on the up and I’m a manager that wants to win games.

“Coming to Salford is an opportunity to win week in, week out, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to take the club to where they want to be.”

Co-owner Gary Neville welcomed the former Manchester United academy player, who also had spells at Blackpool, Oldham, Doncaster, Leicester, Shrewsbury and Macclesfield, to the club.

Neville said: “Richie is someone we know well from Manchester United and his previous spell here.

“He has success at this level after winning the League Two title with Swindon Town last season, and his philosophy to play attacking football is what we want to bring fans at The Peninsula Stadium. We look forward to achieving success together.”