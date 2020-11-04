Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Messi’s Maradona love and Hamilton misses England – Wednesday’s sporting social

by Press Association
November 4, 2020, 5:51 pm
Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Lewis Hamilton (Nick Potts/David Davies/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 4.

Football

Lionel Messi wished Diego Maradona “all the strength in the world” and sent him “a hug from the heart”.

A must watch.

Sergio Ramos celebrated his 100th Real Madrid goal.

FIFA wished Luis Figo a happy 48th birthday.

There was also a birthday in the Mourinho household.

View this post on Instagram

My baby girl is 24 today 🎂❤️🥂❤️

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on

Jose was in good spirits on the training putch.

Mesut Ozil continued to work hard despite his Arsenal omission.

David Beckham shared an insight into the time he spent with the Chelsea Pensioners this week.

Christian Fuchs and Luke Ayling discussed the latter’s dive.

Wilfried Zaha felt the cold.

Sergio Aguero built up his fitness.

View this post on Instagram

💪🏽🤟🏽

A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@kunaguero) on

Glen Johnson reminisced about being allowed to play golf whenever he wanted.

What an achievement!

An amazing feat from James Coppinger, too.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton revealed he misses England.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram Story)

Cricket

The IPL was over for Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer.

Eoin Morgan visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Sam Curran finally chilled with his girlfriend.

Virat Kohli will have Pep Guardiola in his corner soon.

Ollie Pope said goodbye to Surrey team-mate Morne Morkel.

Darren Gough and Kevin Pietersen teed it up.

Swimming

Sharron Davies stayed up for the US election.

MMA

Conor McGregor as humble as ever.

View this post on Instagram

Crushing the kick pad. #BetWhenIGetcha

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Tennis

A beautiful workout setting.

