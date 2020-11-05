Neil Lennon to stick with Scott Bain for Sparta Prague showdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Neil Lennon confirmed he will keep Scott Bain in goal ahead of Celtic’s Europa League clash with Sparta Prague on Thursday night.

Greece keeper Vasilis Barkas was signed from AEK Athens for a reported fee of £5million in the summer but lost his place to Bain when he injured his back and shoulder against AC Milan at Parkhead.

Hoops boss Lennon has been happy with the way Bain played against Aberdeen in the Premiership, Lille in the Europa League and in the 2-0 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final win over the Dons on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman would not say it was now Bain’s place to lose but gave him a vote of confidence as the Scottish champions look for their first Group H win after a home defeat to AC Milan and the draw against Lille in France

He said: “I wouldn’t put it like that but he’s played in the team in the last few games and he has played very well and I don’t see any reason to change that at the minute.

“We kept a clean sheet in the semi-final and he was very good, very reassuring.

“So Scott has done nothing to warrant being left out of the team at the minute.

“That may change as the season goes on but at the minute I am quite happy to go with Scott because he is playing very well.”