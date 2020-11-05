Neal Maupay back for Brighton’s battle with Burnley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brighton striker Neal Maupay is back in contention for Friday’s Premier League clash against Burnley at the Amex Stadium.

The Frenchman was omitted for last week’s defeat at Tottenham after a disciplinary issue.

Fellow forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to return after a hamstring injury and midfielder Solly March, who came off in the second half against Spurs with an ankle injury, will be assessed. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan will hope to win back his place from Robert Sanchez.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is closing in on a return and could feature on the south coast.

The centre-back has not played since the end of June because of a thigh injury but featured in a training ground match last week and is now injury-free.

Defender Phil Bardsley also played in that game after being sidelined by a positive Covid-19 test and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) has a chance of being fit. However, fellow midfielder Jack Cork (ankle) and left-back Erik Pieters (calf) are still out.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Ryan, Webster, Burn, Veltman, White, Bissouma, March, Bernardo, Gross, Lamptey, MacAllister, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Zeqiri, Propper.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Stephens, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Gudmundsson.