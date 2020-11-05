Ovie Ejaria could return when Reading host Stoke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ovie Ejaria could return as Reading bid to shrug off their midweek home defeat to Preston when they face Stoke on Saturday.

The midfielder has made good progress following a muscle injury but Yakou Meite and Liam Moore, who both have ankle knocks, are expected to miss out again.

Sam Baldock and Andy Yiadom returned to the bench against Preston and could feature.

Felipe Araruna (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Defender Nathan Collins has a slim chance of returning to the Stoke squad as Michael O’Neill’s men aim to bounce back from a contentious midweek loss to Watford.

Collins has been suffering from a hamstring injury but could return.

However, Sam Clucas (calf and shin) and James Chester (muscle) remain sidelined.

O’Neill could be tempted to name an unchanged side for the third straight game, with Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross still absent.